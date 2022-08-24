Singer JJC Skillz has taken many by surprise on social media after dedicating a beautiful post to his estranged wife, Funke Akindele, on her birthday

JJC painstakingly compiled clips showing some of their cherished moments together and laced them with a romantic song

The singer also accompanied the video post with a lovely message to Funke, and many people were spotted in the comment section praying for their union

Popular musician JJC Skillz and his estranged wife, Funke Akindele Bello, have left social media users asking questions about the true state of their union.

This comes after JJC took many by surprise with a beautiful post dedicated to Funke on the occasion of her 45th birthday.

JJC celebrates Funke Akindele on birthday.

Source: Instagram

JJC who announced their separation months ago went the extra mile in curating a video that featured some of their cherished moments together.

To make the video even more emotional, the singer added a background romantic song to the clip. In his caption, JJC simply wished his estranged wife well on the occasion of her birthday.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday my darling mama ibeji @funkejenifaakindele I pray our children embody the goodness of God and be a blessing to generations. Today is your day celebrate and live to the fullest Long life and prosperity."

See his post below:

Social media users react

bukoladorcas52 said:

"Happy birthday to you Maam! God bless your new age ."

olaor.e said:

"This has really made my day, happy birthday mama ibeji ti o common❤️."

yummyfrances_ said:

"This is so sweet Love is a beautiful thing."

_____olyspirit said:

"God bless you sir pls you both should come back together."

leemat_detoro said:

"We love you both , congratulations and happy birthday ma."

shabigold1 said:

"Awwwww♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ Happy blessed birthday mama ibeji wish you many more fruitful years."

