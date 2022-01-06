Reports of Vee and Neo allegedly breaking up caught Nigerians by surprise because it looked like their relationship would survive any odds

Even though both parties have not come out to confirm or deny the rumour, fans have been connecting the dots

Vee recently gave the rumour a boost as she unfollowed him on Instagram and some Nigerians think Neo's cousin Venita might be responsible for their breakup

Man Nigerians now have a reason to believe that Big Brother Naija 2020 stars, Neo and Vee have truly ended their relationship.

Rumours have been going around social media as some people seemed to have confirmed that one of the stars left the other.

Vee and Neo are reportedly not together anymore Photo credit: @veeiye

Vee unfollows Neo

Fans might finally be convinced that their faves are no longer together seeing as Vee has now unfollowed Neo on Instagram.

According to a post on Instagram, Vee is not interested in seeing content from her ex, but Neo has not returned the favour.

Nigerians react

While some people noted that not all relationships lead to marriage, others are quite convinced that Neo's cousin who initially kicked against the relationship is responsible for the breakup.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

officialbisola_:

"Venita the relationship what????"

poshest_hope:

"They will be fine!! Not all relationships lead to marriage."

ekua_paula_cardi_b:

"Publicity stunt ??? I don’t believe them."

riskandgrace:

"Na women the first make stupid moves .. which some regret later."

sound._god:

"VEEnita just passing and minding her own business ."

ceemplybecca:

"Breakfast came early in the year …let’s all be single together abeg."

Neo and Venita make up amid breakup rumour

The new year has indeed started with a bang for the Akpofures as two of their very own, Neo and Venita, decided to bury the hatchet.

In a video that made waves on social media, the cousins who are both stars of the coveted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, were captured hugging it out, much to the pleasure of spectators.

Recall Venita had in the past expressed her disapproval of Neo's relationship with fellow Lockdown star, Vee, expressing that she was concerned that he wasn't doing anything for himself but rather was focused on his relationship.

