Nigerian music star Davido has joined many Nigerians in congratulating Don Jazzy for signing Bayanni

The singer said he was happy for the upcoming star who had gone viral on social media with an awesome version of his hit song Jowo

Many of Davido's fans and followers, including Don Jazzy, have since taken to social media to hail him

DMW label boss Davido is making headlines after he celebrated Don Jazzy's newest artist Bayanni, who he signed to his Mavin label.

Bayanni, who was formerly known as Zhenoboy, was rumoured to have been signed by Davido after he dropped a version of the singer's hit song Jowo which went viral on social media in 2021.

Davido hails Don Jazzy for signing Bayanni. Credit: @itsbayanni, @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

He would later get the opportunity to meet with Davido, which sparked speculations that he had been signed to DMW.

It turns out Don Jazzy and not Davido signed him.

Reacting, Davido wrote:

"So happy for him …. ❤️ God bless u don baba."

Reacting, Don Jazzy wrote:

"Amennn. Thanks baddest. With you he has a senior brother."

See the posts below:

Bayanni had met Davido sometime in May.

Watch the video of Bayanni singing Davido's Jowo that went viral on social media below:

Fans react as Davido sends message to Don Jazzy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

drpenking:

"David sign somebody too in Jesus Name."

boikelvin1:

"Why you no sign am since?"

theoabuagada:

"All your boys have grown. Time to bring in new talents. Do it OBO."

peterrock:

"Honestly Davido I thought this dude would be a DMW artist‍♂️.. still happy for him though, I like him ⚡️❤️."

boyquries:

"Omor this life no know weda God no Dey even see me sef or na these labels Dey blind to see some of us Congratulations!"

Don Jazzy unveils new artist in lab-themed video

Don Jazzy and his music label Mavin made headlines after he unveiled the latest artist Bayanni, who signed to his label on Tuesday, August 23.

He shared an interesting video as part of the introduction of his new artist, which featured popular skit makers Mr Funny, also known as Oga Sabinus and Brain Jotter.

The Mavin label boss, who is known for signing young artists and making their dream a reality, said Bayanni had undergone a series of defining moments and is ready.

Source: Legit.ng