Praises continued to flow in for Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola as she hosted veteran actress Iya 2D at a party organised to mark her 80th birthday celebration

The actress and some other movie stars were all present at the event, and the celebrant was full of joy as her junior colleagues celebrated her

Fans and followers of Toyin have taken to the comment section to praise her and thank her for always celebrating these veterans

Fans and followers of Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola, popularly known as Toyin Tomato or Toyij Asewo To Re Meca, have hailed her for celebrating veterans in the industry and also dropped some prayers for her.

The actress had teamed up with some other colleagues in the movie industry as they organised a mini party to surprise the birthday celebrant.

Actress Toyin Adegbola celebrates Iya 2D at 80.

Source: Instagram

Iya 2D was so delighted that she became speechless. According to her, she felt blessed to have that done for her.

Check out her video below:

Speakers at the event described the celebrant as a good woman who is always easy to work with on set.

A movie director who spoke at the event explained how she was not angry after they unintentionally delayed Iya 2D at a movie location and finished so late.

"That day, I was even still thinking of getting her somewhere to sleep that night, having delayed her, but she insisted on going home that same night. She is very easy to work with," he added.

Toyin Adegbola's fans salute her for celebrating Iya 2D

Bambamy20:

"Thanks for always celebrating the veteran actor and Actress... keep it up ma'am... God Almighty will reward you Abundantly... In Jesus name."

Mamanikkycouture:

"Mummy toyin ah! You always amaze me with your good deeds towards the elderly ones. Olorun a massage wa Pelu eyin na Ma ojo aleyin ko ni nira loruko Jesu."

Shakirahkazeem:

"Only God can reward you maami for all your kind gesture towards the elderly,am waiting for who God is going to use and bless maami agba with a car."

Padded_padded:

"I so much love the way you celebrate this grandma, may all of us be celebrated too in jesus mighty name, amen."

Nihinsp:

"Weldone ma .God bless u for celebrating this grandma's ."

Source: Legit.ng