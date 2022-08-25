Nollywood actress Funke AKindele Bello clocked 45 on Wednesday, August 24, and she received an overwhelming show of love from fans and supporters

Akindele decided to keep things on a low profile as she simply celebrated with her people in her close circle inside her house

Legit.ng spotted some more fun videos from the praise-worship-themed party that had gospel musician Tope Alabi in attendance

Nollywood actress and politician, Funke Akindele Bello, received an outpour of love and support from many in the online community as she clocked 45 on Thursday, August 24.

The actress who had had her fair share of ups and downs over the past months decided to keep things on a low profile and celebrate with only those that matter.

Funke Akindele parties with friends. Photo: @medlinboss

Source: Instagram

Akindele gathered people in her close circle in her house for a praise/worship-themed birthday celebration.

Gospel musician, Tope Alabi, took charge of the music at the gathering as she ministered and lighted up the mood for the birthday girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Skitmaker Folagade Banks and influencer Harmonie were among those who showed up for the Omo Ghetto filmmaker.

Check out a video highlighting more fun moments from the party below:

Check out a video of the celebrant's sister goofing around below:

Social media users react

thereal_fow said:

"We love Funke happy birthday mama ❤️."

realjanelvis said:

"Happy birthday❤️many more beautiful years in good health and continuous prosperity and happiness."

oluwatoyin_o1 said:

"Happy birthday once again Beautiful Mum twins,your Happiness is contagious ❤️."

bankeomolara5 said:

"My love for her na ❤️ forever happy birthday beautiful @funkejenifaakindele Hod bless u."

moreyfaith said:

"Many more amazing years to come ."

adaokija83 said:

"I love watching you and funke, so all this gossipers will cry."

JJC Skillz surprises many with birthday post dedicated to ex-wife Funke Akindele

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that JJC Skillz took many by surprise on social media after dedicating a beautiful post to his estranged wife, Funke Akindele, on her birthday.

JJC painstakingly compiled clips showing some of their cherished moments together and laced them with a romantic song.

The singer also accompanied the video post with a lovely message to Funke, and many people were spotted in the comment section praying for their union.

Source: Legit.ng