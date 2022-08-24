The Lagos governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), speaks glowingly of his deputy Funke Akindele as she turns a year older

Jandor described Funke Akindele as a phenomenal woman who is a shining example of what it means to be a woman with purpose

Popular actress Funke Akindele who is the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP for Lagos State, turned 45 on August 24, 2022

The People's Democratic Party (PDP)'s governorship candidate for Lagos State, Dr Azeez Olajide Adediran, better known as Jandor, has shared a special celebratory message dedicated to his deputy, the famous actress Funke Akindele on her 45th birthday.

Jandor, in his birthday note, described Akindele as a shining example of what it means to be a woman with purpose.

PDP Lagos state governorship candidate Jandor speaks glowingly about filmmaker Funke Akindele Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele/ @officialjandor

Source: Instagram

He further described her as a phenomenal leader in every endeavour she's ever undertaken.

He noted that Akindele is a film and entertainment industry leader and an astute business owner whose impact continues to be felt by thousands of people in Nigeria and millions more worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He averred that Akindele is already your excellency in waiting, one of the most celebrated daughters of Lagos state, whose successes he's proud of and would brag about.

See an excerpt of Jandor's statement below:

"I celebrate a phenomenal and an accomplished woman at 45, not because she has chosen to be my partner on this quest to birth a breath of fresh air in Lagos, or because she is my kin and a true daughter of Lagos state. I celebrate you because you are a shining example of what it means to be a woman with purpose.

See some of the reactions the birthday message stirred:

@adegboladaniel20:

"I wish you belated happy birthday, more grace, wisdom and understanding to succeed in 2023."

@oyinadu:

"Happy birthday madam Deputy."

@abekkeade_001:

"Hbd queen in all ramifications. MHR of today."

@seunklassik:

"Happy birthday to our beloved deputy governor."

Funke Akindele gives thanks to God with impressive dance steps in a viral video as she counts down to her 45th birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting recently that popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele had taken to her social media page to share a video of herself dancing as she prepares for turning 45 in a few days.

The famous screen diva turn politician posted a video as she sang, danced, praised, and thanked the almighty for his mercies on her life.

Jenifa, in the video clip, shared flaunted her exquisite dance steps while hugely appreciating God for all he has done in her life and just how far she has come.

Source: Legit.ng