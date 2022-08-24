Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, got his followers talking when he shared a lovely video of himself having fun online

In the video, the several hits maker decided to let his own song rest as he listened to Big Thug Boys' AV track while cruising around town

Fans of the Made in Lagos crooner have expressed their admiration for the video; some of them wondered why he hasn't shared such a video listening to Machala

Music superstar, Wizkid, sure knows how to get his fans talking about him and his freestyle lifestyle.

The singer decided to hit the streets and was seen in a video listening to cool music and grooving around in a ride.

Wizkid chose to listen to Big Thug Boys' hit single AV and made some funny gestures to the song.

Many Wizkid's fans wondered why he is yet to make such a video for a song dedicated to him by Carter Efe titled Machala.

Watch the fun video below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Wizkid's vibe video on the streets.

Roli_realestate_queen:

"He still looks like a teenager."

Jujuu__girll:

"Wizkid listening to everything except Machala."

Iam_kinggeezy_:

"Give them something to talk about."

Esty.chinaemerem:

"Is that really wiz ? I hv not seen him like this before for a long time."

Monalisa_vibez:

"Because of Big wiz I will start using this filter."

Bellamoses5:

"Omor if I come for next life God give me Grace to be like wizkid I nor won to dey answer negativity."

Libertybabe:

"Abeg just make this kain video for Carter Efe na, the boy don try."

I'm not chasing clout, I love Wizkid genuinely: Carter Efe

Legit.ng previously reported that Carter Efe replied to the critics of the song he dedicated to Wizkid, Machala, and declared his love for the singer.

Carter Efe noted that he didn't release the song to chase clout as he has been a Wizkid fan since way back.

He made the statement after Machala hit the number one spot on Nigeria's trending music list.

