Budding Nigerian female rapper, Candy Bleakz got people talking when she shared a video to give a shoutout to Wizkid

In the video, Candy Bleakz revealed that the Made in Lagos crooner gifted her a huge amount of money to shoot a video for her hit single Tikuku remix

She noted that Wizkid's grace got to her and urged her followers to join her in thanking the music superstar

Even though he rarely shows off or flaunts it on social media, music superstar, Wizkid does quite a number of goodwill behind the scene.

Young female rapper, Candy Bleakz shared a video to give a massive shoutout to the Essence crooner for gifting her a whopping 20 million naira to shoot the video of her hit single, Tikuku remix.

Candy Bleakz says Wizkid gifts her N20 million.

Source: Instagram

Candy Bleakz shared the video on Twitter and urged her fans to join her in tagging and thanking Wizkid for the amazing gesture.

She also noted that the grace Wizkid is carrying around reached her side.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Candy Bleakz' video

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Candy Bleakz's tweet to drop hilarious comments about Wizkid's gesture towards her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iam_DammyTee:

"Why your Wizkid no con retweet am if na true ... Candy stop sleeping on the bicycle."

Jaden55434906:

"Congrats btw... We call him machala for a reason.. if only he gave Carter Efe some recognition too but I know he has something in mind."

Invasionfidence:

"Let’s assume say na real… so you go really use the N20M to shoot the remix.. for song wey no go still blow is better you use the money start life."

Opcreenceaser:

"After dem go say Wizkid stingy .baba no fit talk about him doings his doings talk for him .big wiz."

