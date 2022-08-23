Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy has reacted to some viral posts from offset and his ex Stefflon Don about him

Burna Boy, in a statement, said the posts were all doctored and done by Wizkid Twitter FC as he continues to drag them

The latest statement has since gone viral and sparked reactions from many netizens on Twitter as some took sides with Burna Boy

The ongoing drama between Nigerian music star Burna Boy and Wizkid FC has taken another twist as Burna Boy reacted to posts about him allegedly from American artiste Offset and his ex-lover Stefflon Don.

The post, which was claimed to have been shared by Offset, saw the artiste speaking about a collaboration with Burna Boy as he had reached out to Wizkid only find out he was more expensive.

Another post which was claimed to have been shared by Stefflon Don made a dig at Burna Boy and why she left him.

Burna Boy says Wizkid FC doctored posts against him. Credit: @burnaboy @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In his recent statement, Burna Boy has dismissed the report as he said they were doctored and done by Wizkid FC.

Reacting to the posts, Burna Boy wrote:

“Nope this was all doctored and done by Wizkid delusional Twitter fc.”

See the post below:

Internet users react:

iobums:

"Both him and his fan base are toxic."

thesheddyking:

"Responding to everything except the club shooting allegations."

tweetinspector:

"LMAO your fans started this doctoring in this day but it ended in international tears for you lots. They literally doctored Wizkid show as cancelled... This was the genesis of your current tears ."

nosafk:

"It will be a long day. Refreshment guys. Oya come and chop meat (Atita in Benin), carry your chair come make we enjoy."

dopeboyema:

"Burna boy, stop replying common tweeter nuisance, you are way better than wizkid, his fans, 30BG, davido. You have a Grammy, non of them has that. You replying a commoner tweeter user is inappropriate, you are the giant of Africa, stop this attitude. It just my opinion."

