Popular singer Burna Boy is currently trending on social media after he weighed in on the causes of suffering in Nigeria.

The Last Last crooner, in a statement, said Nigerians suffering stems from miseducation as many don't know who they truly are or the strength they possess.

Burna Boy says Nigerians suffering stems from miseducation. Credit: @burnaboy @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Whether you know it or not, All our suffering stems from our miseducation. We do not know who we truly are or the strength we truly have."

In another tweet via his Twitter handle, Burna Boy went on to drag Wizkid FCs on the platform for disagreeing with him.

He wrote:

"I said this same thing a while ago but Wizkid Delusional Twitter fc said I was lying. Maybe if your true history were taught in your schools Wizkid would have a smarter Twitter FC instead of idiots like this."

Reactions as Burna Boy drags Wizkid FC

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Lexieoj:

"See as you Dey do Burna boy…You have lost my respect…Imagine you arguing with a tweeter fan…I swear I thought you were Wise…I never expected this from you…Wow…I’m a great fan of you, but this isn’t it at all…"

abduljoe11:

"Love and damini is off the chart, baba is trying to chase clout with wizkid's name. Wizzy is a biggest influencer."

ibilebey:

"BurnaBoy you can actually make your point clear without mentioning Wizkid in it. Are you vexed about the fact that wizkid twitter fc are more solid than yours? Next time I d advice you go straight to whoever offends you than dragging the fc No offence.."

juniyrn

"No need for this sha, Na fanbase war, Na who Sabi pass dey win am.. allow Ur fans do the talking ."

Source: Legit.ng