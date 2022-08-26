Popular Ghanaian singer and rapper Shatta Wale has recently taken to his social media platform to hail internationally renowned Nigerian singer Burna Boy

Shatta shared a post on his Snapchat page saying even though he and Burna Boy are not on talking terms; he is still happy to see him succeed

The Ghanaian rapper was once a mortal foe of the Nigerian singer; they once had a huge fight online that ended up with both musicians making threats to end each other's music careers

Internationally famous Ghanaian singer and rapper Shatta Wale, in a shock post shared on his social media page, gave a huge shout-out to his Nigerian colleague Burna Boy, saying he is happy to see him succeed.

It is no news that both singers are not particularly close friends or acquaintances; rather, both men have had numerous confrontations online, calling each other out.

Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale celebrates Burna Boy Photo credit: @shattawalenima/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

At some point, Shatta Wale once threatened that Burna Boy should never step foot in his country again; if not, heads would roll.

However, Shatta seems to have moved on from his grudges with Burna as he hailed him on his social media page, saying he is really happy about his successes even though they don't talk.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote, saying:

"Laad Gad my friend who was to be and no more my friend is killing the world - Even though we don't talk, am so happy to see him succeed!! Shouts to Burna you burning it... Love."

See some of the reactions the post generated:

@ironside_ijoba:

"Because you get show for 9ja Abi."

@blackbridgeng:

"Dey use style for beg, it's allowed."

@bidemi_maestro:

"Nah lie he deh find Collab..shatta I told you ..now you want Collab ..on God."

@hazemann9999:

"U no get choice my guy."

@odun_saga:

"More like it, cos before reading I was like, una don start again.❤️❤️."

Burna Boy Vs Shatta Wale: Nigerian star apologises to fans, set to quit social media for the year

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that top Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, had reached out to his fans after his public back and forth with Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale on social media.

Burna and Shatta had thrown words, accusations and counter-accusations at each other after the Ghanaian star bashed all Nigerian musicians.

The back and forth between both artists became so vile that Burna even challenged Shatta Wale to a physical fight at any location of his choosing.

Source: Legit.ng