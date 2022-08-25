BBNaija housemate Bella tried to play the role of an advocate for her lover interest Sheggz during a conversation with Biggie

Biggie, not having any of it, went on to ask Bella, who made her a spokesman for her fellow housemate

Biggie’s savage response has been met with mixed reactions from fans and followers of the reality show

A video from Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Bella Okagbue’s diary session with Biggie has gone viral on social media.

The video showed Bella interceding on behalf of her love interest and fellow housemate, Sheggz.

During the diary session with Biggie, Bella told him that Sheggz broke his wall and told her to make it known to him.

According to Bella, in her explanation, Sheggz didn’t damage the wall intentionally as she appealed to Biggie to forgive him.

Biggie, who wasn’t having any of it, asked Bella, who made her a spokesman.

He went on to ask why it was not made known to the Head of House who was supposed to pass the information.

Bella, in her response, said she thought she could plead for Sheggz’s sake.

Internet users react as Biggie carpets Bella

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

timipre_official:

"It’s her eyeshadow for me."

tolu__anna:

"Bella needs to start standing on her own."

delish_healthyfoods:

"How did this girl that looked so focus lost it ? . Like how ?."

emmanuelesquire:

"Diary room is for expressing your self and your reality. Her apology for Sheggz may be her current reality and how she feels in the current situation and given that she is emotionally connected with the guy, she gats talk wetin dey worry am. Make una leave am biko."

moka_amaka:

"Because she and her husband want to be the head house ‍♀️On top task dey no dey win."

njuliet89:

"Biggie Dey jealous this dere love nothing no one can tell me ."

Bella and Sheggz captured in the sheet

The latest ship that left people talking is the relationship between Sheggz and Bella.

In a particular video that went viral online, Bella was seen all cuddly in the arms of her love interest Sheggz while they shared a bed.

This comes after Bella told Sheggz that she would never share a bed with him because she doesn't want him to fall in love with her.

Source: Legit.ng