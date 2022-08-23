BBNaija Level Up stars, Phyna and Sheggz got some of their colleagues meddling in their affairs after they had a confrontation in Biggie's house

The duo had a disagreement when housemates were brainstorming for ideas for this week's task wager

It turned to heated arguments between them that got Phyna and Sheggz using unprintable words on each other, Nigerians have reacted to their video

It wasn't a good time between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up housemates, Phyna and Sheggz as the duo confront each other in a heated argument.

The confrontation started when Phyna disagreed with other housemates when they were discussing ideas for this week's wager, and she didn't agree with them, forcing her to walk out of the session.

Her action pissed off some other housemates, and they lashed at her heavily.

One of the housemates who confronted Phyna is Sheggz and it turned into a messy fight with the duo using unprintable words for each other.

Sheggz told Phyna that she will go home and she responded by asking him whether it is his father that owns BBNaija.

Watch the video of their fight below:

Nigerians react to Sheggz and Phyna's fight

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Phyna and Sheggz's fight.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bloomiebee:

"Imagine shegz telling Phyna if both of them stand for eviction, she will go. Should we tell him?"

Mobolar__:

"I like how phyna give am wotowoto Sheggz saying phyna will go home off meguy if you and phyna are both up you go come house no doubt so stop playing."

A_osafum:

"Sheggz don see who go put am for him place."

Scarfgirl21:

"Phyna will be in this house and Sheggz will be the one to go home."

