Nigerian singer Rema had an amazing time during a recent show in Houston, Texas as suggested by photos and videos spotted on social media

Rema made a grand entrance at the venue of the concert as he arrived on a bicycle beautifully decorated with balloons

Fans on social media had mixed reactions as many hailed the Calm Down crooner for being a super cool musician

Nigerian musician stars continue to give their fans and supporters reason to be proud of them and this is the case with young singer, Rema.

The Calm Down crooner recently had a successful and massively sold-out show in Houston, Texas, and he happily shared moments on social media.

Rema turns up at Texas show in style. Photo: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

To make the show a special and memorable one for his fans, the singer made a spectacular entrance at the show’s venue that sent members of the audience into a fit of excitement.

One video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Rema rode a beautifully decorated bicycle into the venue of his concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Thousands of fans who had been waiting for the singer let out screams as they watched him kickstart the show with a bang.

Check out videos and pictures that highlight some fun moments below:

Social media users react

_.meemah said:

"Mr macaroni riding on a bicycle, if you want to marry me mr macaroni ."

playmaker_vibes said:

"Rema sha!!!!! I don love this boy finish❤️."

jaddy_vibes said:

"This guy too different ."

officialgostav said:

"Rema Has the most Lit entrance on all his shows, always have the fans going crazy crazy ."

olufemitwm said:

"He is so cool & talented....big ups #DOPE.."

Netizens come after Rema for crushing on singer Tems

In a related story about the music star, Legit.ng reported that singer Rema stirred reactions from his fans after he made a statement about BET award singer Tems.

Rema declared she is fine as he went on to use a picture of Tems as his Twitter handle display picture.

Many Nigerians took to social media to react as some pointed out that Tems is an aunty to the Calm Down singer.

Source: Legit.ng