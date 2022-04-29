A Nigerian man's weird hairdo has shot him into the limelight and after it went viral on social media

Local media outlets had shared a video of the man dubbed 'Post Am' as he flaunted his look in the hairdo

The video has now got to American rapper Snoop Dogg who reposted it with a caption that got other foreign celebrities talking

A Nigerian man's uncommon hairdo has caught the attention of American rapper, songwriter and media personality Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr popularly known as Snoop Dogg.

The Nigerian who has been dubbed Post Am had become an internet sensation after he was spotted on the streets with his uncommon hairdo, with various local media outlets sharing a video of him showing off the haircut.

The man's hairdo made him an internet sensation. Photo Credit:Rodin Eckenroth, Instagram.@snoopdogg

Source: Getty Images

Reacting to the hairdo, Snoop Dogg reposted the video on Instagram to his 73 million followers with the caption:

"Oily."

His repost got many foreigners talking including celebrities.

The uncommon hairdo is a curling jelly with thick sporting waves. The man had his hairline shaped as well, as seen in the video.

Some celebrities' reactions

One international celebrity, @brotherhas said via his verified account:

"I blame JERMAINE JACKSON for this madness!"

Another with the verified handle @tyrinturner wrote:

"The cremate edition!!!!!"

@calicojonez remarked:

"I already know his name “SLICK.”

Nigerians react

@ayahoneyberry said:

"Snoop feeling the hit from a million km awayopor."

@temimine_tm said:

"We Nigeria always trending in the world .!! Number one in Africa."

@ceemplybecca said:

"He wrote oily with a wavey emoji! Confusion."

@aktmeketino said:

"Sportingwave done with black ghana soap That head go hot like hell."

See his post below:

