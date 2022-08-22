UK rapper Stefflon Don is currently trending in the online community after she was spotted in videos shared via her Snapchat page

One of the clips captured Don shaking her massive backside in skintight pants while another captured the moment the piece of clothing got ripped

Social media users had different reactions to the funny videos with some people hilariously making reference to Don’s massive backside

Top British rapper and Burna Boy’s ex-lover, Stefflon Don, has given social media users another reason to talk about her curvy stature.

The rapper took to her Snapchat page with a video showing the moment she wriggled her massive backside at a recent event she attended.

Stefflon Don rips her pants. Photo: @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

Friends were hailing Don as she got busy with her massive backside in the video. However, the rapper quickly let her fans and followers know what happened afterwards.

A different video on her Snapchat captured Don in a more private space as she checked out her pants that got ripped from shaking her backside vigorously.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

official_richimayo said:

"When yansh is too much or na Nigeria made? Burna join the group chat."

promise_luchy said:

"It's the pant crying out for heavy-duty ."

travisgramelanin said:

"BURNA BOY aka ODOGWU is typing aggressively and WOTO-furiously."

sheis_iyang said:

"Somebody will buy clothes with thousands of dollar and it will tear just like that ."

mr__landlordd said:

"Dey don't do original bend down and select again, na fake full outside nowadays ."

slemzy_official said:

"That's what happens when you wear too much tight clothes ."

brendanukagod__ said:

"See wetin Odogwu chop clean mouth … wonderful."

