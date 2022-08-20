Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has gotten people talking for the umpteenth time after a video of him emerged online

In the trending clip, the music star was seen lashing out at someone in the crowd during a show

Wizkid told the person to get out of his front because he wasn’t there to see them and it has stirred mixed reactions

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has once again caused a stir online after a video of him lashing out made the rounds.

In the viral video, the usually calm music star was seen bashing someone during a show.

Wizkid lashed out at the person to leave his front and noted that he wasn’t there to see them.

Wizkid lashes out at event, video trends. Photos: @notjustok, @wizkidnews

Mixed reactions trails video of Wizkid lashing out at someone

Not long after the video made the rounds, it raised interesting comments on social media. The clip left people with mixed reactions online as they tried to guess the reason behind the singer’s behavior.

Read some of their comments below:

A.shakuur_:

“He was talking to the security at Afro Carnival last year. The security guards were hard in the fans ”

Fire_css_:

“He is talking to media not fans maje Unna de calm down.”

King_kay020:

“Machala .”

Im_yemi_classic:

“No b today him don dey rude we are used to it.”

Sensei.mobcann:

“When wizzy go drop this accent nau shey na by force.”

King_kay020:

“Some fans dey over do.”

Iamiceflow:

“Na security him Dey follow talk na lol .. he wants to see his fans 100.”

Cisskado:

“Our popsy don vex ”

Jordanskillzose:

“If na burna do this thing una nor go find am funny o.”

Golden.go10:

“Can't u see that it's even a joke? Some of you are just too bitter out of hatred.”

Lilvera_01:

“This kind Machala sef.”

Alhajiii_white:

“Werey still put baby.”

Umarilgram_:

“na Camera ppl him Dey talk to.”

Wald_machala:

“He wasn’t talking to his fan he was talking to the cameraman, that was blocking is fans from reaching him.”

Throwback video of Wizkid in studio during hustling days

Wizkid is one of the most sought-after Nigerian artistes in international circles, but his journey wasn’t always so smooth.

In a throwback video making the rounds online, the Starboy was seen doing a music freestyle in a studio.

In the clip, Wizkid looked younger and smaller in stature as he freestyled to the sound with so much dedication.

