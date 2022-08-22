Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy and his manager, who's also his mother, Bose Ogulu, keep spreading their popularity on the global scale

The mother and son met up with legendary Jamaican rapper, Sean Paul in a concert in Amsterdam and it was a lovely scene to behold

Burna and Sean held each other in a warm embrace as he introduced his mother to him

Burna Boy got his fan talking when he shared a video of the moment he and his mother, Bose Ogulu met with the legendary Jamaican rapper, Sean Paul.

The two musicians met at a recently held concert in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and they shared beautiful moments.

Burna Boy and Sean Paul meet in Amsterdam. Credit: @duttypaul

Source: Instagram

Upon sighting each other, they hugged passionately as Burna introduced his mother to the rapper before they both proceeded to perform to the crowd.

Sean Paul shared the video of their meeting on his Instagram page. Check out the moment the two musicians met below:

Nigerians react to video of Burna Boy and Sean Paul

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of the moment Burna Boy and his mother met with the Jamaican rapper.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Yims_papi:

"The GOAT❤️..the earlier nigerians stop deceiving themselves the better for them.. Burna is far gone. World class."

Presido_akpi1:

"Davido is my No 1 But Burna have taken over d World make we not lie"

Am_korlins:

"It's plenty, Burna Boy is miles clear but we are not ready for the conversation yet."

Ikukunkemakonam:

"Burna don pass Davido and Wizkid.. We just have to swallow our pride and admit."

