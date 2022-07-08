Singer Burna Boy is currently a hot cake and this explains why a lot of international superstars want to be around him

Weeks after US rapper, Offset, called on him to check his Instagram DM, the music stars were finally spotted together

Apparently, Offset was among the top US acts who showed up for the album listening party of Burna’s latest project Love, Damini

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has already reached an international superstar level and this is evident in how foreign stars want to snag collaborations with him.

Just recently, the music star had an album listening party in the US for his latest project Love, Damini and Cardi B’s rapper baby daddy, Offset was among those in attendance.

Rapper Offset finally meets Burna Boy in video. Photo: @offsetyrn/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Recall that some weeks ago Legit.ng reported that Offset stirred reactions on social media after leaving a request in Burna Boy’s comment section on Instagram.

The rapper had called on the Nigerian superstar to check his direct messaging channel on the social media platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Several fans on social media expressed surprise at Offset's decision to take to the comment section in a bid to get Burn's attention.

Well, it appears Offset may be close to snagging a collaboration with the African Giant since he got an invite to his listening party.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the rapper standing close to Burna as he performed his hit single, Last Last.

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy hails colleagues Sauce Kid and Wizkid in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy during an interview gave a big shoutout to his colleague, Wizkid.

The Last Last crooner made it clear that Wizkid was the first person to take him out to Lagos clubs as he also gave a shoutout to Sauce Kid.

"It was him and Lewa they are the ones taking me out to clubs in Lagos first person was really sauce Kid took me out from nowhere. Shout out to him," he said.

Burna admitted that Wizkid was already popping when he released his debut single, Like to Party.

Source: Legit.ng