Popular Nigerian comedian turned singer, Carter Efe, is living the superstar life following the release of his viral song, Machala

Carter Efe released Machala track to express his love for Wizkid and dedicated it to the Made in Lagos crooner and it has since been getting wave reviews from fans

He performed the song to a mammoth crowd during a recent event and they sang along with him, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

It started out like a joke and mere clout but the song Carter Efe dedicated to Wizkid is fast becoming a favourite among fans across the country.

The song title Machala has given the comedian much recognition and recorded some notable success.

Video of Carter Efe performing Machala at a show has emerged online and Nigerians can't but notice how big the song is.

In the video, the concert-goers were seen screaming at the top of their voices as Carter Efe performed Machala to them and they sang along.

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Carter Efe's performance at the show.

Realblackshyne:

"I'll keep on saying this! Grace of GOD is nobody's mate and doesn't care about nobody's feelings. So happy for this guy!"

C0dybenkz:

"Cater don dey do show oo."

Wizkidreigns:

"Now now Carter Efe don turn superstar ontop song he sing for Wizkid, e no dey tey before e better for person, see crowd na."

Spiffing0:

"All em Machala doings."

Mamzbilli:

Normal level, Machala's grace go touch everybody, Nice one Carter Efe, you don blow."

