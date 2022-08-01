Nigerian football legend JayJay Okocha recently took to his Instagram page with a post announcing his daughter’s academic achievement

The young lady bagged a degree and her dad and other family members were present to attend her graduation ceremony

Nigerians joined Okocha in celebrating his daughter while some people poked questions at his choice of outfit for the ceremony

Top Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha has happily celebrated the academic achievement of his daughter who was schooled abroad.

The proud dad shared a lovely family photo on his Instagram page while letting the world know that his daughter graduated from school.

Jay Jay Okocha shares photo from daughter’s graduation abroad. Photo: @official_jj10

Source: Instagram

“Congratulations to my darling daughter, we are so proud of you,” Okocha wrote.

The family photo posted featured Okocha’s son and wife who equally came to show support for the celebrant of the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the lovely post below:

Social media users react

Fans and followers were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages for Okocha’s daughter. However, a few people were not impressed with the football legend’s choice of outfit to the ceremony.

Legit.ng gathered some comments below:

ambeckykkk said:

"This is the real definition of a legend and a lasting Marriage..congratulations to Daniella."

kingkanu4 said:

"Congratulations Congratulations Ada anyi thanks for making us proud."

ainafikade said:

"Wetin Okocha wear.. Abeeeg ."

aiphe_ww said:

"Congratulations But it's the dad's suit for me ."

ainafikade said:

"That Okocha suite not his own, the trouser too short, the jacket too short, wetin happen boss? probably he didn't prepare for this occasion."

mpraiz said:

"Congratulations to your Ada… All the best in the future for her. Cheers."

yinkaleo said:

"Big congratulations to her and her proud parents ❤️❤️."

odenigbo_official said:

" congratulations to ur daughter Pa Jay , I am next in line."

AY Makun and Oritsefemi's wives bag doctorate awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that congratulatory messages poured in for the wives of popular Nigerian entertainers AY Makun and Oritsefemi.

Makun’s wife, Mabel, and Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila, both bagged doctorate awards from the Commonwealth University.

Both ladies took to their Instagram page with photos and videos from their ceremony as many congratulated them.

Source: Legit.ng