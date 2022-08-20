Popular American rapper, Bobby Shmurda, has left many Nigerians excited over his love for Burna Boy’s music

Just recently, the international star posted a video of himself trying to sing along to Burna’s hit song, Last Last

According to him, he loves the song but doesn’t know what the Nigerian star was saying but he always tries

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s music has continued to be recognised internationally and just recently, American rapper, Bobby Shmurda, showed it love.

The self-styled African Giant’s hit song, Last Last, has remained a fan favourite even months after its release.

Just recently, Bobby Shmurda, took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself trying to sing the Burna song.

US rapper Bobby Shmurda singing Burna Boy;s Last Last. Photos: @itsbobbyshmurda, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Shmurda tried his best to repeat the words as he sang along passionately and in a dramatic manner.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Not stopping there, the rapper accompanied the video with a caption where he expressed his love for the Burna song despite not knowing the lyrics.

He wrote:

“Who else love this song but don't know what this mf saying but Everytime this bit*ch come on I keep trying I'm gett it one”.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Bobby Shmurda singing Burna Boy’s Last Last

Not long after the rapper posted the video online, it caught the attention of many Nigerians who proceeded to share their thoughts.

Read some of their comments below:

Grymeking_:

“Is this playing…what kind of playing is this “”

Limpopo10k:

“I need Igbo and shayoo ❤️❤️”

Pink.lips.balm:

“He’s singing like he’s using ear piece .”

Carrie_mcluvin:

“Mad mad! ”

Vickibarcelona:

“Chaai baba fryo don suffer ”

Pweedyjoy:

“Which kind problem be this ”

April_omaa:

“What language is he speaking?”

A_folaranmi:

“Zero over 10”

Ada_charliee:

“Off that mic abeg .”

Interesting.

Jamaican lady memorises Last Last lyrics

In a viral video, a Jamaican lady surprised everyone with her mindblowing delivery of Burna Boy's hit song 'Last Last'.

The pretty lady memorized the lyrics of the song and showed off her singing skills despite being a Jamaican.

The lady has amazed Nigerians who applauded her for showing the world that Nigerian music is a force to reckon with globally.

Source: Legit.ng