Billionaire Sir Olu Okeowo is among high profile guests who would be gracing the 50 years on stage event of fuji musician, KWAM 1

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Okeowo welcomed KWAM1’s representatives into his home as they delivered his special invite

However, social media users couldn’t stop talking about the massive living room the billionaire was spotted in

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1) is seriously gearing up on stage for his 50-years-on stage anniversary.

The veteran fuji musician sent his representatives to deliver a special invite to Nigerian billionaire and business mogul, Sir Olu Okeowo.

Billionaire Olu Okeowo's living room.7 Photo: @goldmynetv

A video spotted online captured the moment Okeowo was seated in his expansive living room as KWAM1’s representatives were ushered in amid fanfare.

One of the individuals proceeded to introduce himself and make an official presentation of the invitation package to the wealthy business mogul.

Okeowo went on to acknowledge the invite while hailing the legendary fuji musician and making reference to his hit song, Ade Ori Okin.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Interestingly, netizens who watched the video couldn’t stop making comments about the massive living room of the billionaire.

Read what some of them had to say below:

darehassan147 said:

"Is that his living room @ ha God where u put ur face.. I don't even need all that .. I just want a little fraction of it . see living room as e be like bedmate showroom."

aviationenergy said:

"Okeowo 15 roll Royce, 10 Bentley dey that compound Omo this man money no be anybody mate."

king_jaga16 said:

"Billionaire plenty for that Gidi oo! God answer my prayers too, sol can be the one of the Billionaires in Africa."

wonderss53 said:

"Man get personal hall/stage in his own home he can get Burna to perform in his house."

kunleoola said:

"I've been to his house in ikoyi before very massive mansion, I pity we Young ones posting everything on social media we should lean from them they keep everything very private and they enjoyed it. for me posting online is fake."

realchefjanet said:

"He dey sell chairs abi na person house be this?? Oh my goodness, God please remember me and my household today."

wisdombusybrain said:

"Is this a living room or furniture showroom?"

