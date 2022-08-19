Top Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to be made an impact on popular producer, Pheelz, going by a video making the rounds

In a trending clip, the music producer gushed over Davido and told him that his heart is rare as he expressed his love for him

The video soon went viral online and raised a lot of interesting comments from Nigerians

Popular Nigerian producer, Pheelz, recently gave top singer, Davido, his flowers, on social media.

The much loved singer and the music producer were on Instagram live together when Pheelz expressed his thoughts to Davido.

The Finesse crooner made it known to Davido that the singer has a very pure heart as he revealed his admiration for him.

Producer Pheelz praises Davido. Photos: @davido, @pheelzmrproducer

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Pheelz also spoke on his unending love for the DMW boss.

In his words:

“Baddest you know say I tell you yesterday,but I go tell you again for front of all these people, your heart is rare, I love you for life”.

Davido appeared to be moved by the producer's words and reciprocated his king gesture by saluting him.

See the viral video below:

Internet users react to Pheelz’s declaration of love for Davido

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

“Make we hear word ooh ”

“Baddest ”

“Tell dem say na asake we dey listen to.”

“World best ❤️”

“Only one baddest ❤️”

“Omo una for nor follow asake drop o ”

“BADDEST FOR A REASON ”

“Favorite musician and favorite producer❤️”

“More life famz ”

Nice one.

This one pass president - fans react to viral video of Davido with bodyguards

Davido recently got people talking on social media after a video of him went viral.

In the trending clip, the music star was seen surrounded by heavily armed men.

Davido had landed in Lagos and was spotted wearing a face mask to disguise his identity as the armed bodyguards surrounded him.

The armed men drew a lot of attention from internet users as they likened Davido to a politician.

While some fans commented that the singer needed to the protected at all cost, others said his security detail was like that of a president.

