Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has caused an online buzz online with a recent viral video

The music star recently landed in Lagos and a video made the rounds of his heavily armed security detail

The singer who covered his face with a mask for disguise was surrounded by the armed men and it got people talking

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently got people talking on social media after a video of him went viral.

In the trending clip, the music star was seen surrounded by heavily armed men.

Davido had recently landed in Lagos and was spotted wearing a face mask to disguise his identity as the armed bodyguards surrounded him.

Davido's armed bodyguards cause stir. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

The armed men drew a lot of attention from internet users as they likened Davido to a politician.

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Davido surrounded by heavily armed bodyguards

Read what some of them had to say below:

Thereal_beebee:

“OBO needs to be protected at all cost.”

House_paintings:

“This one pass president.”

Dmj_scenes:

“This guy na osun govt now.”

Mikkytorino:

“When ur uncle is a governor .”

Eddes_eyo24:

“All these arm men go dey thank God say, they are not on high way or sambisa forest.”

Bigwaveee_:

“Special force is military.”

Kayy_nkayy;

“Doings.”

Ugo_____mma:

“When you’re big you are biggg.”

Hhardeyy:

“David don turn Osun lowkey Governor ooo Which one is osun Imoleee lol.”

Astr.o44_:

“Movement.”

Prettyjoyoflagos:

“E choke.”

Ceelearh:

“Welcome home .”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng