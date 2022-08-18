Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has also spoken about the recent topic of harassment of some celebrities by the police at checkpoints

The actor said even though he does a lot of road trips, he has never been harassed by police officers on the road

He, however, urged Nigerians to maintain humility while addressing police officers on the road, as this has been his secret of not getting harassed

Controversial Nollywood actor and movie director Yul Edochie has reacted to the trending topic of harassment of some entertainers by Nigerian police officers at checkpoints.

Yul, who took to his social media pages to write about the topic, said he has met many police officers on the road because he does a lot of road trips but has never been harassed by them before.

According to him, being humble while dealing with these policemen on the road is the secret to not getting harassed by them.

He, however, urged Nigerians, especially those who believe they are 'bigger', to maintain the spirit of humility when dealing with policemen at checkpoints, as the officers would even be the ones hailing instead.

He wrote:

"I do road trips a lot, I've met so many policemen on the road & they've never harassed me before. The secret is humility.

"All that 'don't you know me' attitude, keep it aside. You're a citizen just like everyone else. Once you humble yourself na policemen go hail you pass."

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's tweet

Odogwu_lasky:

"They go soon humble you Mr Humility."

Iamjohn_jc:

"Most Nigerians don’t know but this is so true."

Okeke Obinna

Linsobi:

"Good. You didn't mention that u did a lot of road trips in Nigeria, cuz kidnapping and banditry won't let it happen n once u humble yourself na Policeman go hail u pass is not the Nigerian police. Which country are u now talking about?"

Charlesnnadozi7:

"Wait till you jam the crazy type, then you will know if they know the real meaning of humility."

