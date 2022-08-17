A mother worried about the spate of shootings in America has bought a bulletproof bag for her son, Weston, as a safety measure

In a video that went viral, the woman instructed Weston on what to do if there is a shooting situation in their school

Many TikTokers who reacted to her video were sad that things have gone so bad that children have to face such harsh realities

A mother in America with the handle @thewaltonfamily1 has posted a video on TikTok showing her son, Weston, how to protect himself at school.

Getting him a bulletproof bag, she asked him to demonstrate what he would do in the case where a shooter comes to their school.

The mother taught her son what to do in case of mass shooting. Photo source: TikTok/@thewaltonfamily1

Mummy would find you

Weston ran to a corner, shielding himself with the school bag. She asked what his response would be if his teacher asks him to leave the bag. The kid replied:

"I say 'no I need it, it's bulletproof'."

The woman commended him for knowing what to do. She instructed that Weston should run as far as he can when they are allowed outside, assuring him that mummy would find him.

Don't say anything

To protect himself when policemen come around and the shooter is still in his class, she told Weston to remain very quiet even if officers call out to them.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

tiktiktok1 said:

"Is it difficult to home school? why dont ppl do this?"

ophelia said:

"This is terrifying but it’s our reality AND IT SHOULDNT Be!!"

Ariel asked:

"Which one on Amazon did you get ? I'm seeing only ones for airsoft guns."

Misti Cline-Wait said:

"Unfortunately those backpacks don't stop a 223 round that's why my kid doesn't have one."

Maile29 said:

"I'm so sorry you have to teach this to your child, but good job Mom."

mollz said:

"As a teacher, thank you for sharing the importance of this."

user2485279566450 said:

"From an Australian mum this made me cry I’m so sorry you have to teach your son this."

Raynstorm said:

"Both of mine are under two, but this is one amongst many reasons I will be homeschooling."

School shooter sentenced to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who gunned down 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, Florida went on trial, with jurors set to hand down either the death penalty or a life sentence.

Nikolas Cruz took an AR-15 assault rifle into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018 and killed 17 students and staff members.

Cruz - who was 19 at the time - has already pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for those wounded during the massacre.

