A young man’s ability to cut and trim works of art on people’s heads has caused a rave across social media

Vein Unity is an African Barber from the Eastern Cape who can do a portrait of any person on a client’s head

South African social media users were amazed by his talent with many calling for support for the young barber

One creative man is skilled when it comes to the art of trimming and cutting hair – so much so, that he even creates works of art on his clients’ heads

Vein Unity, as he refers to himself, is a South African Barber from the Eastern Cape who can do a portrait of any person on your head as a hairstyle.

Vein Unity is changing the game when it comes to giving peeps a haircut. Image: Vein Unity/Facebook

Images of some of the young man’s work have taken many netizens by storm, as they show his attention to detail in trimming out cartoon characters, waves, different shapes and dimensions as well as the faces of famous celebrities on his clients’ heads.

Check out some of his work below:

Peeps praised his skill online

The post, which has since gone viral, left quite a number of people impressed, with many taking to his comment section to applaud him.

Check out some comments below:

Retsang Rezz Morake wrote:

“He might not work at legends barber shop but to me, he is a legend .”

Dumisani Mahlangu said:

“Pure talent can he please contact NYDA surely izom'zama.”

Ncumisa Lukhophe replied:

“Pure black talent and creativity .”

Vas Mila commented:

“Look for support bra, SUPPORT. Untswembu.”

Soraya Abrahams reacted:

“May you be successful in what you achieve.”

Tatia Shange replied:

“I love your work keep it up.”

