Nigerian singer Burna Boy has continued to dominate the music space in Africa and is extending that to the world by taking Afrobeats to the biggest stages

The music star’s performance in Finland caused a stir online as many hailed him for being an extraordinary performer

In a video that has since gone viral, the singer taught the audience, which was largely white people in Finland, how to sing his ‘Shayo’ song, and they all chorused it loudly at the same time

Popular Nigerian musician Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, is undoubtedly one of the greatest Nigerian musicians alive right now.

The singer has continued to show the world his musical prowess by breaking many records and setting new ones.

Burna Boy thrills white audience.

Source: Instagram

From bagging awards never won by any Nigerian artist to performing on stages worldwide, the River State-born artist has shown that he deserves to be called the African Giants he calls himself.

A video of one of his recent performances, which has since gone viral, has caused a stir online as many hailed him for being a great performer.

In the video, Burna Boy could be seen teaching an audience of mostly white people how to sing the “shayooo” part of one of his biggest songs.

The way the audience responded to his callings made a very big impression, and this excited a lot of Nigerians as they celebrated Burna Boy for making the country proud.

Nigerians react to Burna Boy’s performance

Skarfaceblvck:

"Everything belongs to him. Y’all need to stop limiting his talent to just his performance, he’s way more than that. Give him his flowers."

Seeksofficial:

"The only entertainer left in the industry... Dbanj already retired.."

Pearlaina:

"You watch things like this and you remember you are Nigerian and you get goosebumps…..aye naija way."

Elmannygram:

"Goat and GOATED."

