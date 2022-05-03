Nigerian music veteran D’banj has sent a message of encouragement to popular music icon and Grammy award winner Burna Boy

This comes after Burna Boy sold out his concert which took place at the Madison Square Garden and continued to trend on and off social media

Sharing a video from one of Burna Boy’s live stage performances, D’banj revealed he is proud of the singer

Nigerian music star and entertainer D’banj better known as the Koko Master has sent a goodwill message to singer and Grammy award winner Burna Boy.

D’banj in a post via his social media shared a video of one of Burna Boy’s stage performances as he revealed he was proud of the singer.

Keep writing history: D'banj writes to Burna Boy Credit: @iambangalee @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

The Koko Master went on to urge Burna Boy to write history with his music prowess which has gained popularity within and outside Nigeria.

D’banj wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Now, that is how you bring out the beast. Congratulations @Burnaboy, what a performance in a historic venue. Africa is proud, Nigeria is proud, I am proud. The best is still yet to come, keep writing history.”

See the post below:

Fans react as D’banj writes to Burna Boy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Tossiboy1:

"See they all know me, overseas Who I be? Trigger lee, a.k.a sugar lee A.k.a sting like a bee, Muhammad Ali Chilling with Burna lee, in a private jet Lee Evidently, Oliver twist Ah banger, banger, banger, banger lee!!!!!"

Fav_bigdaddy:

"I believe this means much more coming from arguably the most charismatic stage performer in Nigerian History. Truly a historic performance. Thank you, Koko master."

NY_benson:

"After you , Legendary Burna Boy is the next big artiste to grace the Stage. You are a Legend forever. Igbwe de Koko."

Fans stone Burna Boy bras as he performs at Madison Square Garden

Super talented Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, continued to take his music beyond the shores of the country and he recently became the first from the country to sell out a show at the Madison Square Garden.

The much-anticipated event took place on April 28, 2022, in New York and videos from it have gone viral on social media.

The music star’s numerous renditions left fans in a frenzy including some females at the event who went wild.

Source: Legit.ng