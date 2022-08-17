Popular Nigerian singer Harrysong has got people talking with a recent post of his as he stands to correct the famous belief that God resides in heaven

The Afro highlife musician wrote a controversial statement on his Instastory, declaring that God does not live in heaven

Harrysong asked how it was possible if the very first statement in the Bible, Genesis 1-1, was that in the beginning, what God created first was heaven and earth

Famous Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri better known as Harrysong, seems to be in a deep-spirited mood recently if his latest post on his Instastory is anything to go by.

The musician had written on his page declaring that God is not heaven. He also took time to explain why he said so, noting how it is possible for God to already exist at a particular location that he only later created.

Harrysong's post also called on whoever cared to listen not just to read his post but to make their research before criticising his statement.

Legit.ng reported recently that another singer Timi Dakolo had called on Nigerians to stop praying to the prevalent photos of a white man usually referred to as Jesus Christ.

See Harrysongs' statement in full below:

"Genesis 1-1; In the beginning God created heaven and earth."

"How is it possible for you to be in a location and later create that location??? GOD IS NOT IN HEAVEN. Don't just read.. study, think, research."

See some of the reactions by netizens to Harrysong's post:

@de_adeyinka:

"It's a little but true though."

@kemisola_97_:

"I'm confused."

@tinywale:

"E get we*d weh u go smoke like dis , the next thing na to start read Bible , text books and all ! I understand u Harry .. God Dey everywhere."

@genius_vincent:

"What's this one saying?"

@kaffy_anike:

"God is everywhere."

@obia_nuju_:

"Omo too many opinions concerning God.. Omo live with what you believe."

