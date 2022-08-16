BBNaija reality star Neo Akporfure recently showed up at an event where top musician Asa was performing

Neo couldn’t help himself from recording as the respected singer thrilled the audience with a performance of her track, Be My Man

However, things took an unexpected turn after Asa left the stage and came to show love to the reality star at his spot

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Neo Akpofure has been spotted in a video making the rounds in the online community

Apparently, the young man was among those who showed up at an event where top musician, Asa, was billed to perform.

Asa admires BBNaija's Neo in sweet video. Photo: @neo_akpofure/@tunezmediablog

Upon gracing the stage, Asa thrilled members of the audience with a performance of her popular hit track, Be My Man.

The BBNaija star who appeared to be having a time of his life couldn’t help but captured the legendary singer doing her thing while she was on stage.

Interestingly, things took an unexpected turn after Asa left the stage to engage with some members of the audience.

Asa particularly approached Neo and held his hands for a short while in a video spotted online.

Watch the clip below:

Neo and Jemima Osunda spark dating reactions with loved-up photos

Still in a related story about the BBNaija star, Legit.ng reported that Neo Akpofure sparked reactions on social media after flooding his IG page with some new photos.

The reality star was pictured alongside Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde, and the two appeared just like lovers.

Sharing the post, Neo wrote:

"It’s giving Bonnie & Clyde with matching buns."

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with mixed reactions, with some expressing relief that it’s all for a movie.

Actress Bimbo Ademoye was spotted in Neo's comment section reacting to the photos. She wrote:

"So this why you’ve not called me . Ya hugging a male homosapien . Ehn osauyi. Ok . Have a nice life."

Also taking to his comment section, the Nollywood actress wrote:

"How am I just noticing our buns Are they ready for us though??? I don’t think so."

