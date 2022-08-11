“Who else thought it was Vee?”: BBNaija’s Neo, Actress Jemima Osunde Hold Hands, Almost Kiss in Photos
- Former BBNaija housemate Neo Akpofure has sparked reactions on social media after flooding his IG page with some new photos
- The reality star was pictured alongside Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde, and the two appeared just like lovers
- Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with mixed reactions, with some expressing relief that it’s all for a movie
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Neo Akpofure, recently got many people talking on social media after sharing a post that suggested that he may have found love again.
The reality star flooded his official Instagram page with some lovey-dovey pictures in which he was captured alongside popular Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde.
One of the pictures captured the two in a warm embrace as they held hands. Another image saw the two stars getting ready to lock lips.
Check out the post below:
Social media users react
As expected, the pictures sparked mixed reactions from fans and industry colleagues of the two stars. However, many were quick to express relief after realizing that the pictures were only taken for an upcoming movie project.
Read some comments spotted below:
official_kaykay26 said:
"Omo I thought it was vee oo."
djpearldelazy said:
"Who else thought it was Vee first glance? my heart pumped oooo."
bimboademoye said:
"So this why you’ve not called me . Ya hugging a male homosapien . Ehn osauyi. Ok . Have a nice life."
jadeosiberu said:
"@jemimaosunde you half join bad gang, is Neo the one corrupting you so we know how to handle him."
hopehanness said:
"Neoooo ooo you almost gave me Heart ache ."
chi_turu said:
"I almost broke down . Thank God it’s a movie . Btw, Neo did you fix kinky bun also?."
Fans drag Neo for congratulating Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that social media users turned on BBNaija season 5 star, Neo, after he congratulated engaged lovers, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi.
The reality star took to his Twitter page to celebrate with the lovers as he complimented them for making it happen.
Nigerians used the opportunity to remind him of his failed relationship with fellow reality star Vee and they heavily dragged him over it.
