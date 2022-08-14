Big Brother Naija housemate, Ilebaye, has become the third person to be evicted from the Level Up show

Her exit comes after the Kogi-born spent three weeks in the house as a member of the Level 2 house

Shortly after, fellow Level 2 Khalid was announced as the fourth housemate to be evicted from the show

On Sunday, August 14, the Big Brother Naija show had its third Sunday live show which saw the exit of yet another housemate.

Unfortunately for fans of Ilebaye, the Level 2 housemate was the third housemate to be evicted from the show.

