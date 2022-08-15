Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, was recently on the lips of people after he shared series of photos of his skin peeling

The crossdresser, who is known to bleach his skin, noted that he was getting a better one after the peeling

Internet users however raised concerns about the photos as some likened him to a reptile while others warned him about cancer

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is in the news again after he shared photos of his skin seriously peeling.

The socialite, who is known to be a bleaching advocate, posted the photos on his social media pages as he bragged about getting better skin.

According to Bob, the skin shedding was to help him reveal newer and better skin because the dead cells were falling off.

Bobrisky shares photos of his skin peeling as he bleaches skin. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

See the photos below:

Internet users raise concern over Bobrisky’s skin peeling photos

Not long after the crossdresser shared his photos online, it trended and became a topic of discussion online. A number of people raised their concerns for the socialite. Read some of their comments below:

Ms_ozie:

“When you are not a snake..na wa.”

Theyinx:

“Why will your skin be peeling off in large sheets like that? Are you a reptile?”

Habyadebayo:

“Make we no sha see go fund me in future.”

Houseoftinashe:

“Cancer loading ”

_Omo_jeje:

“When person no be shake see as e Dey change skin every market day .”

Livia_hillz:

“Cancer smiling at you.”

Sandra_dafe:

“This guy go soon vanish ”

Jonahkhadplace:

“Cancer is that you?”

Iam__dora:

“I no wan hear Donation for Bobrisky”

Ommafashionmall:

“You dey peel of the 2nd layer of your skin, you dey tag am dead cell … Micheal Jackson no do pass this one… .”

Sohigh_xy:

“When u are not a snake? Senior man your skin show”

Aries_queenldn:

“This is not dead skin o omg!!!!!!”

_Rachygift:

“When you no be snake? ”

Denrele Edun distances self from Bobrisky and James Brown

In a recent statement, Nigerian media personality Denrele Edun has distanced himself from popular crossdressers Bobrisky, James Brown, among others, as he said he is not one.

Denrele made this known during a chat on Lunch Date with Vanguard, where he responded to why many compare him to crossdressers.

The media personnel said he has been in the show business way before social media, adding that he isn’t a social media sensation as he made a name for himself through hard work and dedication.

Source: Legit.ng