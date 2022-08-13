Indigenous rapper Zlatan Ibile has sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community after he was spotted doing the unexpected

The Bolanle crooner pulled off his shirt as he took charge of activities at an outdoor kitchen where pounded yam was being made

Zlatan got hold of the pestle and pounded energetically before some women who were present took over from him

Social media users couldn’t help but point out how he appeared breathless with others hailing the rapper as a husband material

Bolanle hitmaker Zlatan Ibile has shown his fans and supporters that making sweet music isn’t the only thing he is good at.

Zlatan Ibile goes shirtless as he pounds yam. Photo: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instastory channel, Zlatan shared a video showing the moment he took charge of the cooking activities in an outdoor kitchen.

Some women were pounding yam but Zlatan pulled off his shirt and took over from one of them in a bid to show off his skills.

The rapper pounded repeatedly, not minding that he was rocking a pair of white trousers that could have been easily stained.

One of the women eventually took over from the rapper and relieved him of his cooking duties.

Check out the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

kelanifatai said:

"He almost fainted ."

oluwafunmi_wealth said:

"See as he dey breathe, on top small pounding ."

kiracarezbeauty said:

"Make that woman comoy face before the mortar go land for her face."

prettyface_ibukun said:

"So woman sabi pound pass you."

konexchanger said:

"@mrs___great quickly collect am sha before he faint ooo."

_iam_braheemy_wired_ said:

"Pounding no easy Sha."

__jasper_moore said:

"husband material leleyi o una Dey whine ni ."

