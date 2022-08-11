A beautiful Nigerian lady took her content creation skill to another level but her father was not having it

In a bid to impress her followers, the young lady sat inside a basin of water while taking a bottle of soft drink

Moments after she kick-started her performance, her father walked in and he was so shocked to see her

A Nigerian father recently bumped into his grown up daughter making a TikTok video inside a basin of water.

The young lady was spotted in a viral video sitting inside a basin of water while gulping a bottle of soft drink.

Unfortunately, just a few moments after she started her performance, her father walked in to see the grown up lady sitting inside a basin of water.

Dad sees daughter sitting inside a basin of water Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

He was so shocked as he stared at her without blinking his eyes. She had no other option than to stop her performance immediately.

Nigerians react as father bumps into daughter making TikTok video

Datcaramelskin said:

"The papa don tire."

Blaccquin wrote:

"It’s the way she’s drinking 7up for me."

__sayyrah__ noted:

"The father’s expression is more than a thousand words."

Geomapix_designs reacted:

"Papa was like "Iru omor wo leyi nitori Olohun" ."

Adestitoali wrote:

"Her hair is beautiful as well."

___.adela said:

"In his mind “is this playing,what kind of playing is this “."

Barista_davee commented:

"Her papa was like,, ur mate dey husband house see wertin u dey do for my house."

I_driiip stated:

"Jacuzzi and a bottle of champagne ."

Lord_seyi reacted:

"I never see that kain seven up bottle ."

Itzsoulb_flex asked:

"Why she no continue na."

Officially_kadi remarked:

"The father expression was like which kind pikin be this he just gave up on his daughter."

Chryzthegenie wrote:

"slay queen in the mud ."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng