Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is receiving an outpour of love from fans and colleagues in the industry as she marks her birthday

Fellow movie star Mercy Johnson Okojie made Etiko’s day even more special as she showed up at her hotel residence with a birthday cake

A video shared on Instagram captured the moment the birthday girl became emotional as she welcomed Okojie

Nollywood film star Destiny Etiko is celebrating her birthday on Friday, August 12, and she has received an overwhelming show of love from fans and supporters.

The actress couldn’t hide her joy as she took to her official Instagram page with a video showing the moment fellow actress Mercy Johnson Okojie showed up with a birthday gift for her.

Destiny Etiko gets birthday cake from Mercy Johnson Photo: @destinyetikoofficial/@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Okojie stormed the celebrant’s hotel residence with a massive birthday cake for her.

In the video, Etiko let out a scream of joy as she set eyes on her fellow actress and unwrapped the cake from its box.

Okojie made the moment even more special as she sang a happy birthday song to an elated Etiko.

Sharing the video, the celebrant wrote:

"And the first surprise came from our N0 1 @mercyjohnsonokojie ❤️❤️❤️ didn’t see this coming mami am super grateful♀️♀️LOVE U SO MUCH ❤️."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

georginaibeh said:

"This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ . Happy birthday darling ❤️."

nkechiodonghanro said:

"Awwwwwwww So sweet. Wahala for who no love destiny❤️."

janevangeli said:

"The way am excited on your behalf as if the cake is mine ooo."

musleemah53 said:

"This is so sweet, happy birthday beautiful drama doll."

ucheelendu said:

"Awwwwwww this is so beautiful... omg God bless you my sis @mercyjohnsonokojie."

Source: Legit.ng