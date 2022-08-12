A tweet by veteran Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme about the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria has got people talking as he calls it a scam

Mokeme in his post shared, declared that the coinage south-south is the biggest scam ever in Nigeria's history

The movie star said the south-south was created by the Nigerian state to create confusion and division among the people of the southeast region

Veteran Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme stirred up a conversation on Twitter that got a lot of people talking after querying what exactly south-south means.

The former TV show host noted that the term south-south was nothing but a creation by the Nigerian state used to cause division and confusion amongst the people of the southeast.

Chidi Mokeme calls the coinage of the south-south a scam Photo credit: @chidimokeme

Chidi Mokeme is an Igbo man from Anambra state who believes Nigeria was better to run as a country when it was practising the regional system of governance.

In his tweet, he slammed the current federal system of government while noting that the coinage of the south-south region as a geopolitical zone on its own is a scam.

Read the actor's tweet below:

"This is one of the biggest SCAMS in Nigeria. And one day the question must be asked, and we must have the conversation - What is SOUTH SOUTH?"

"It is nothing but a construct of the Nigerian State to create confusion & division among the people of the Southeast region."

Legit. ng also captured some of the comments the tweet generated:

@Nwaguchijioke1:

"A divide and rule tactics nothing more!"

@Okezieokizam:

"What about north central sir?"

@erhasolomon:

"This selfish line of thought was what led Ironsi to change our regional system of government to unitary system but tell who's suffering it now?"

@JossyOkor

"Honestly, SS was created to make Igbos a laughing stock... but we shall overcome someday."

