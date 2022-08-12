An oyinbo man recently caused a stir after he was spotted at an airport moving with his automated travelling box

In a trending video, the box moved on its own and this stunned everyone who watched the clip on TikTok

However, some people criticized the invention as they stated that it might get stolen without the owner noticing

An oyinbo man has been captured on camera showing off his automated travelling box.

In a viral video, he was spotted walking down an airport while the travelling box followed behind.

The box was not being pushed by anyone. It moved on its own, surprising many people who saw the clip.

Oyinbo man flaunts automated box Photo Credit: @erniem100

Source: UGC

Although it looks impressive and stress-free, some people criticized the box and listed its disadvantages.

A lady identified as @chuka_jim on TikTok is of the opinion that it might get stolen without the owner noticing since it just moves closely behind.

TikTok users share their thoughts

@onecooljk said:

"Suddenly .. the battery is out .. and he realize that he lost his bag 30 min ago."

@itsjustastory wrote:

"Some airlines wont let them on the plane so watch it if you get one."

@crazypugguy noted:

"My daughter uses and wheelchair and this would be great for independent travel."

@mariahelizabeth95 reacted:

"Does it hit your heels when you suddenly stop just like at the store when your mom has the cart and stops and then run over heels with your feet."

@amanwithdreams commented:

"I am sure you would not be able to do that in my country. They will steal it within seconds."

@sandra_celestine remarked:

"Travelling while holding your suitcase gives another vibe of fashion, even if this, it's cheap I wouldn't buy."

@redflower096 said:

"Is good to such countries but some countries you can look back and the bag is no way to be seen."

Watch the video below:

Man invents electric motorcycles in Uganda, gets presidential applause

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian who also doubles as the Vice Chancellor of the International University of East Africa in Uganda, Emeka Akaezuwa has led a team of researchers to invent electric motorbikes in Uganda.

Akaezuwa, a scientist and engineer, led the team to develop the bikes to answer fuel problems in the East African country, which the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni described as groundbreaking and a departure from the use of petrol vehicles.

According to the Nigerian-born engineer, his team used local talents in developing vehicles to solve the transportation needs of the Ugandan people.

