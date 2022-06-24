Veteran Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme and his family have suffered a huge loss after losing two women in their lives

The movie star announced that his sister passed away after battling an illness while his cousin was killed by a hit and run driver who is still on the loose

Mokeme urged the public to pray for his family, especially his mum and the young children the women left behind

Chidi Mokeme and his family have been thrown into mourning following the death of his immediate younger sister and his cousin.

The veteran star announced the tragic news on Instagram as he shared the photos of the two beautiful women he lost.

Chidi Mokeme announces the tragic death of family members Photo credit: @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

Chidi's sister Ebele would have been 48 next month but passed away after battling an illness while his cousin Nicole was killed by a hit-and-run driver who is still wanted.

He announced on his Instagram page:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"It’s been a crazy couple of days as our family mourns the loss and transition of our angels. It is with profound sadness that I share with you the untimely and unfortunate passing of my immediate younger sister Ebele Mokeme Uche-Nwene, who would have been 48yrs next month and My Cousin Nicole Mokeme, 35. While Ebele lost her battle to illness, Nicole was killed by a hit-and-run driver."

The actor called on Nigerians to support his family, mum, siblings and the young kids the women left behind with prayers.

"I solicit your prayers for Ebele’s young twins, Nicole’s daughter, our family, my mum, Nicole’s parents, and the loved ones and friends they left behind."

He also shared details of the driver who killed his cousin with hopes that he would be brought to book soon.

See the post below:

Condolence messages pour in for Chidi Mokeme

iamnino_b:

"My condolences big bro! May God heal the family "

uchejombo:

"God!!!! My condolences May God give you and your family the grace to bear the loss. May their souls rest in peace."

frankedoho:

"GQ, my deepest condolences! May God comfort you. Love to you, Brother!"

monalisacode:

"Oh no.. my condolences My brother "

jennifereliogu:

"I’m so sorry for your losses GQ. May God comfort your family. ❤️❤️❤️"

o.osasumwen_s:

"Really doesn’t make sense but who are we to question God#sigh.. R.I.P"

Actor and filmmaker Gbadebo Osmond passes away

The Yoruba fraction of Nollywood lost another young actor and filmmaker, Gbadebo Osmond to the cold hands of death.

The tragic news was shared by the late actor's colleagues, Ronke Oshodi and Saheed Balogun who mourned him on their Instagram pages.

Ronke Oshodi was good friends with the late Osmond and could not put her feelings in exact words.

Source: Legit.ng