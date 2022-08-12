Veteran Nollywood stars, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s last born, Gbenga, recently marked a milestone in his life

The young man recently concluded his one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and he shared the good news online

Gbenga took to his page to post a recap video of his one year journey as congratulatory messages poured in

Nollywood veteran actors, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva, recently had cause to celebrate their last child, Gbenga Jacobs.

Gbenga recently concluded his one year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and he took to social media to celebrate the good news.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the young corps member shared his excitement about completing his service year with his followers.

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s son completes NYSC. Photos: @oj_poetry



He posted a video compilation of how the one year went and he appeared to have had a lot of fun judging by the smiles and happy moments captured in the clip.

Taking to the caption, Gbenga revealed that the memories were worth it.

He wrote:

“A year in 20 seconds. The memories were worth it. The friends were amazing. We move on to take the next chapter.”

See the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Gbenga Jacobs

Read some of the well wishes from fans below:

Andorbaby:

“Congratulations bro ❤️”

Capt.amori:

“Congratulations.”

Mr._elvis_ohamadikhei:

“Congratulations Boss. Greater heights by God's Grace always @oj_poetry.”

Nice one.

Olu Jacobs receives award

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs was recently spotted out and about again weeks after his grand 80th birthday party.

This time around, the movie icon was at the Glover Hall in Lagos where he was honoured by the board of directors of the Audio Visual Rights Society (AVRS).

Actress Monalisa Chinda who was at the ceremony alongside industry colleagues like Yemi Solade, Ejike Asiegbu, Mahmood Ali-Balogun among others, shared pictures on Instagram.

Veteran actress Joke Silva equally stepped out to share the beautiful and special moment with her darling husband.

Sharing the post, Chinda wrote:

"That moment when I felt a stirring surge of emotions when we all (the board of directors of AVRS) Audio Visual Rights Society handed an award of Honors to Uncle Olu Jacobs and Aunty Joke Jacobs … at the Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island. It was beautiful…God bless Uncle Olu …many more years to come Sir."

