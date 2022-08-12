Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy got some nurses from the University of Medical Science (UNIMED) Ondo, state happy

The nurses danced to the trending song Ijo Laba Laba by Mavin star, Crayon and the video choreography came out so good

Don Jazzy reshared it and commended them, Nigerians have reacted differently to the nurses' dance to the song

Crayon's Ijo Laba Laba keeps getting fans excited as nurses from the University of Medical Science (UNIMED) Ondo state came together to vibe to it.

The nurses who are on their blue uniform did a choreography of the song as they moved rhythmically to its beat,

Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy, sighted the video online and declared his likeness for it by sharing it on his Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng