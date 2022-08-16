Davido recently shared a picture of him sleeping which has been used as a meme, and he couldn’t help but laugh over it

The picture came with a caption from Davido’s recently released single dubbed Stand Strong

Davido’s sleeping picture, which has since gone viral, has sparked funny reactions from many of his fans and followers

Nigerian music star and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, is making headlines over a picture of him sleeping.

The singer shared the picture, which has now been converted to a meme via his Instastory.

The picture, which was used as a meme by a netizen, came with a funny caption that read “see person wey stand strong,” referring to the singer’s hit dubbed Stand Stong.

Davido couldn’t help but laugh over the meme as he joked about catching the person who made the meme. The DMW boss added that he couldn’t stop laughing after seeing the meme.

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

futballpunter:

"Person wey stand strong no dey tire?"

mrlilgaga

"leg don Dey pain am.. And hin no want make water carry am go as per assurance."

lulusmooth:

"Uncle stand strong is weak can you all let him obey nature. ."

lizclothings:

"The sleep sef strong na."

stanceyyy__:

"But d person Wey do this thing no go make heaven ."

lilkrizzofficial:

"OBO! Laugh continue… that’s the way of a comrade."

badblaqman:

"He seem unbothered trust me, man is living large ."

teniola_on_top:

"You self don try make you rest."

kelvin_spice2:

" FC make Una leave my oga ooo make he not sleep again."

Nasboi speaks about how Davido helped him gain recognition

Nasboi is one of the popular Nigerian skit makers who made it to fame thanks to support from top celebrities in the entertainment industry.

In a message to himself, the skit maker went on to speak about his many talents and those who have stood solidly behind him.

Nasboi penned a tribute to the likes of Don Jazzy, Tunde Ednut, 2Baba, Peruzzi, among others.

He gave special appreciation to Davido for permitting him to use his character 'low budget OBO', which earned him fame.

