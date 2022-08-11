In a recent development, singer Seyi Shay revisited the rift between herself and colleague Tiwa Savage

The singer, during a Question and Answer session with her followers on Instagram, answered a question by a follower about what Tiwa Savage said to her about experiencing motherhood

Seyi Shay, however, replied to the fan by saying she never held on to Tiwa’s words but chose to believe God’s words

Nigerian singer and songwriter Seyi Shay has opened up a closed discussion about what Tiwa Savage said about her not experiencing motherhood.

It would be recalled that the two singers have a history of previous rifts, which was also taken to the public where both of them said several unprintable words to each other.

Seyi Shey replies fan's question about Tiwa Savage. Credit: @iamseyishay @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

However, in a recent Question and Answer session with her teeming followers, Seyi Shay got a question from one of her followers concerning how she felt when she gave birth to her girl, contrary to what Tiwa Savage said about her not experiencing motherhood.

The singer, now a mother, replied to the follower by saying she never held on to Tiwa’s words but prayed to God and held on to His words.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her, nobody can say no if God says yes, which was why she decided to believe God’s report and not the devil’s.

What the fan asked her:

“When you gave birth did you laugh at Tiwa Savage and that stupid curse she placed on you about not experiencing motherhood?”

Seyi Shay responded by saying:

“The devil is a liar. Whose report will you believe? I believe the word of the most high God. God is faithful. I did not laugh, I bowed in reverence to OLuwa. Never forget wetin. He says ‘yes’ nobody can say no.”

Check out the question and her answer from her Insta Story below:

Seyi Shey replies fan's question about Tiwa Savage. Credit: @iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage angrily rains abuses on Seyi Shay as they meet physically at hair salon

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported how a disturbing video of music stars Tiwa Savage and colleague Seyi Shay surfaced on social media.

The singers appeared to have run into each other at a hair salon and things took a heated turn when Seyi approached Tiwa.

An enraged Tiwa angrily rained abuses on her colleague while noting that she should never try to cross her path in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng