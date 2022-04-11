Social media users have turned on BBNaija season 5 star, Neo, after he congratulated newly engaged lovers, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

The reality star took to his Twitter page to celebrate with the lovers as he complimented them for making it happen

Nigerians used the opportunity to remind him of his failed relationship with fellow reality star Vee and they heavily dragged him over it

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition star, Emuobonuvie Neo Akpofure got fans talking following his felicitation message to newly engaged lovers, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola.

Neo congratulated the lovers for the bold step they made in their relationship and commended them for making it happen.

He took to his Twitter handle to tweet:

"Eazi and Temi did it, they both did it."

Social media users used the opportunity of his congratulatory message to Mr Eazi and Temi to drag him over his failed relationship with Vee.

Check out one of the memes below:

Nigerians drag Neo over his congratulatory mesage

Social media users have called out Neo over his failed relationship with Vee and seriously dragged him for congratulating Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ogee__chukwu:

"So you and vee refused to do it."

_Alexx_xoxo:

"Let them breath ooo no be them be first to date scatter."

Tayoshukura:

"Aww Mr Eazi got into billionaire's family but you no blue passport.."

Oluwatosin_17_:

"Relationship is not easy!!! And people are not ready to make it work, they are looking for a perfect person and there is no perfect one."

Eshionyee:

"E fit dey handsome get gutter personality."

DJ Cuppy reveals she introduced Temi and Mr Eazi to each other

Legit.ng previously reported that another celebrity wedding is on the way as singer Mr Eazi and his lover, Temi Otedola cemented their relationship.

The lovebirds got engaged in a serene environment as Temi accepted the singer's proposal in a beautiful video that was shared online.

Temi's elder sister, DJ Cuppy gushed about the couple and disclosed that she linked them up with each other.

