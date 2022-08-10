Following Kizz Daniel's failure to perform at his show, Nigerians have hailed Tiwa Savage for staying true to her craft

Vetrran singer Seyi Sodimu shared a video of the Somebody's Son crooner giving her fans in Kampala a show despite the rain

Many people think the post is a shade to Kizz Daniel and he has been called out appropriately in the comment section

Tiwa Savage gave her fans a show in Kampala even though the weather condition was not a nice one.

Veteran singer Seyi Sodimu praised and eulogized Tiwa on social media as he commended her work ethic and dedication to the craft.

He also added that seeing the singer perform under the rain to her fans renewed the respect he has for her.

"Did it again... Afro Global we turned up in Kampala. I have new found respect for you @tiwasavage even in the rain. you killed it. Thank you Uganda for the love and support. We shall return. Without a doubt. God is Great."

"As an artist and entertainer it is a privilege and blessing to do what we do. Please never take your fans or supporters for granted! Shoutout to @tiwasavage for performing to her fans in Kampala even in the RAIN!Also remember that nothing lasts forever. Go out and be GREAT! Life changing things happen when talent meets hard work "

Nigerians drag Kizz Daniel

Tiwa's video made the rounds on social media and many could not help but drag Kizz Daniel.

_abigail_daterushseason7:

"Why do I feel like you are sending a message to kiz Daniel? Still waiting for his side of the story."

darasimiomoakinola:

"Kizz no go let rain touch his gold "

bigiitheblogger:

"He Dey shade Kizz Daniel "

_foreverwinnie_:

"Tag Kizz Daniel to come and see his senior o."

d_numzy:

"Kizz Daniel.. this man don turn motivational speaker ooo... Chaiii Kizz you did this on ooo."

buddie_55:

"Kizz Daniel left d group chat and and deleted the app "

theyemicray:

"If you want to talk to Vado, talk to Vado direct don’t go through the corner."

Kizz Daniel apologises to Tanzanian fans

Ace Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel finally reacted to his ordeal in Tanzania by holding a press conference to give his own account of what happened.

The hits maker confirmed that he was contracted to perform at a show in the country but couldn't make it due to some logistics and delays in flights from neighbouring connecting countries.

The Buga crooner appealed to all the fans that got disappointed by what happened and promised to do a free make-up show for them.

