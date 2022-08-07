Popular media personality Denrele Edunhas revelealed in an interview with Vanguard news that his influence draws BBNaija applicants to him

Denrele in his statement admitted to being instrumental to the show and disclosed that he has been offered ridiculous options

Nigerians have however refused to believe the controversial celebrity as they wondered why any BBNaija applicant would offer him millions

Popular media personality Denrele Edun in an interview with Vanguard news, admitted that he has a huge presence and influence in the entertainment industry and shows.

In that light, the controversial celeb has been approached by prospective Big Brother Naija applicants with mouth-watering offers.

Denrele reveals how much he has been offered by BBNaija applicants Photo credit: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

Denrele revealed that he has been approached with N100m, N50m, and N30m to help secure a place in Biggie's house.

Not stopping there, some of the applicants have sent him unclad photos just to entice and get him to use his influence for them.

“I get a lot of nud*es from people who want to go for BBNaija. I get all kinds of monetary offers. I have gotten N100m, N50m, N30m and I tell people go and do something reasonable with your money."

Nigerians react to Denrele's revelation

legelegelogistics:

"How much is big brother gangan"

zemiraposh:

"Some of the figures mentioned is very possible. . Some people get MONEY and they spend it anyhow. And some of this rich folks are now craving for fame so bad. . Though, the 100M is really huge o. "

adestitoali:

"Denrele lies can wake dead body up"

princess_eko_11:

"That means those I'm watching in the house are all multi millionaires "

amandachisom_:

"50m 100m so what are they going there to do. Give bloggers the money?"

d_greatman101:

"You sure say this kind offer dey ? Abi na for the media ? No one will offer such amount to get to BBNAIJA.. if u say 1M or 2M.. I for believe.. 30m or 100m ? Taaaaar comot dia."

amarachy_:

"Make una small small Dey give person cold zobo ooo"

