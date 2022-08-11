Much loved Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently left fans gushing after she shared a romantic video with her husband

In the viral clip, the celebrity couple were spotted looking loved up as she counted down to her birthday and wedding anniversary

Mercy’s romantic display with her man raised a number of loving messages and well wishes from her fans

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, recently melted hearts on social media over their romantic display.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of herself with her man looking loved up and cosy ahead of her birthday and their wedding anniversary.

Mercy Johnson shares romantic video with husband ahead of birthday and wedding anniversary. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

In the video, the couple shared kisses and hugs. In the caption of the post, the actress also revealed how special the month of August is special to her as she highlighted some dates.

Mercy wrote:

“My month,26th, 27th and 28th Aug loading....can't wait plus my God is awesome... @princeodiokojie , Love you today and always...”

Note that the actress will clock 38 on August 28 and her wedding anniversary is on August 27.

See the heartwarming post below:

Fans and celebs gush over Mercy Johnson’s romantic video with husband

Read what some of them had to say below:

Georginaibeh:

“The woman I love ❤️❤️❤️.”

Chinneyloveofficial:

“Love nwantiti”

Blessing_edia:

“❤️❤️❤️may your love continue to grow stronger and stronger in advance mama❤️.”

Didiekanem:

“Looking so beautiful, the dress , the hair and the smile ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Iamqweenjulz:

“I love u ma'am u r d best.”

Prittican_yakubu:

“Beautiful mama.”

Theadaeze:

“The way you look at him ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Official_sophiaiwundu:

“Wonderful family❤️ last all d people wey dey tuk rubbish dey should come and gather here mamito I love God bless your home my role model ❣️❣️❣️❣️.”

Lidwine_mah:

“The song says it all... happy anniversary in ad mama .”

Nice one.

Mercy Johnson in tears as hubby throws surprise birthday party

A year ago, Legit.ng has reported that Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie made sure his wife’s 37th birthday was a special occasion by throwing her a surprise party.

The veteran actress had clocked the new age on August 28 and she took to social media to thank God for life.

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Unaware that her husband had a surprise party planned for her, the movie star walked into a venue filled with friends and colleagues before she realized what was going on.

