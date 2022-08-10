While many thought Christy-O decided to shun Ebuka after she was evicted from the Level-Up house, she has opened up about what happened

According to the BBNaija star, she passed out backstage after she was sent out of the house and Cyph was the only one who was able to answer Ebuka's call

Christy however expressed joy over the fact that she did not collapse on stage because Nigerians will never forget

Ex-BBNaija housemate Christy-O became the first housmeate in the history of the show not to grace the stage after eviction.

During one of her media rounds with Naija FM, the ex-housmate revealed that contrary to opinions on social media, she didn't shun Ebuka.

According to her, after leaving her colleagues, she collapsed and passed out back stage leaving only Cyph to talk to Ebuka on the stage.

"I collapsed backstage, if to say I don go that stage and collapse, till 1930, that meme go still dey go. I didn't walk out on Ebuka, it was my situatuon at that moment. I was not mentally ready for the stage."

On ships and wild moments in the house, Christ disclosed that she is sure people didn't come to the show with the intention of coupling up.

She also revealed that Biggie's house is cold, and people just had to find partners. On why it didn't work for her, Christy added that her body is tough.

Watch the video below:

